TRM Labs Aims for FedRAMP, DOD Cloud Security Compliance via Palantir Partnership

TRM Labs is working to have its blockchain intelligence platform achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification via a partnership with Palantir Technologies‘ FedStart Program.

TRM Labs said Thursday that a significant change request has been filed for it to be included in the existing FedRAMP accreditation package for the Palantir Federal Cloud Service environment.

TRM Labs’ inclusion will result in its blockchain intelligence platform receiving FedRAMP Moderate authorization, paving the way for High authorization later in the year.

The inclusion also sets TRM on the path to compliance with Department of Defense Impact Level 4 and Impact Level 5 cloud computing security requirements.

Commenting on these developments, TRM co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Rahul Raina said his company recognizes its customers’ need for data security.

“That’s why we have designed our platform from the ground up to meet the highest level of data security and integrity controls both today and in the future. Our recent efforts demonstrate the robustness and security of our platform, as the only blockchain platform that is poised to meet both FedRAMP and DoD SRG requirements, customers can have confidence that their data is secure regardless of their threat environment,” Raina said.