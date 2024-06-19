TRAX International Books Potential $265M NASA Contract for Logistics and Management Support

TRAX International has received a potential six-year, $265 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to deliver NASA logistics services and management support .

The space agency said Tuesday the contract covers disposal operations, export control, equipment management, mail, supply, materials and transportation for its missions.

Work will be performed at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The contract has a one-year base period and five one-year contract options, which could extend work through Jan. 31, 2030.