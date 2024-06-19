in Contract Awards, News

TRAX International Books Potential $265M NASA Contract for Logistics and Management Support

Logo/traxintl.com
TRAX International Books Potential $265M NASA Contract for Logistics and Management Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

TRAX International has received a potential six-year, $265 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to deliver NASA logistics services and management support.

The space agency said Tuesday the contract covers disposal operations, export control, equipment management, mail, supply, materials and transportation for its missions.

Work will be performed at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The contract has a one-year base period and five one-year contract options, which could extend work through Jan. 31, 2030.

In January, TRAX International secured a potential $46.8 million contract extension to continue providing logistics support, technical information management and other services for NASA and other facilities.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Tod Brindlinger Joins Mercury as Operations SVP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tod Brindlinger Joins Mercury as Operations SVP
Derrick Reig Named Chief Revenue Officer of Exostar - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Derrick Reig Named Chief Revenue Officer of Exostar