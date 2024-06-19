in Executive Moves, News

Tod Brindlinger Joins Mercury as Operations SVP

Tod Brindlinger / LinkedIn
Tod Brindlinger, former vice president at L3Harris Technologies, was appointed senior vice president of operations at Mercury Systems.

The company said Tuesday Brindlinger, a senior executive with three decades of experience, will oversee Mercury’s global manufacturing, facilities and supply chain and report to Chief Operating Officer Roger Wells.

“[Brindlinger’s] leadership will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to eliminate silos in our critical functions, improve the quality and timeliness of the mission-critical products and solutions we deliver to our customers, and drive operational performance that will contribute meaningfully to our financial results,” commented Wells.

The new SVP brings to Mercury experience from serving as VP of global operations, quality and supply chain within the commercial aerospace sector at L3Harris.

Brindlinger’s career also includes time with Paradigm Precision, Ducommun and the former UTC company.

In addition to the SVP’s appointment, Mercury also announced the completion of the second phase of its organizational restructuring to consolidate and simplify operations to enhance company performance and drive growth.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

