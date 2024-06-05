The Potomac Officers Club has selected Bill Nystrom to moderate the “How Important is Network Security in a Zero Trust World?” panel discussion at the 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6, 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bill Nystrom and why he was chosen to be a part of the prestigious 2024 Cyber Summit.

Who is Bill Nystrom?

Bill Nystrom is Telos Corporation’s chief technology officer. He spearheads the creation and implementation of cutting-edge communications solutions for federal and national defense.

Nystrom delivers advanced technologies in cybersecurity and automation to the federal and defense sectors. These technologies create a resilient data ecosystem, boost operational agility and provide ingenious and cost-effective solutions to fulfill the evolving needs of defense applications.

Nystrom’s academic profile is as impressive as his professional career. He earned his M.S. in Telecommunications Management from Oklahoma State University and his B.S. in Information Systems from Wayland Baptist University.

As of this writing, Nystrom is pursuing his Ph.D. in Strategic Leadership at Liberty University.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions that safeguard business securities worldwide. Its core mission is to equip enterprises with capabilities to explore new markets and execute missions in defense and security.

Telos Corporation serves a diverse range of clientele across different sectors, including:

Fortune 500 organizations

U.S. Department of Defense

Federal intelligence and civilian agencies

North Atlantic Treaty Organization

Global organizations

Bill Nystrom’s Career in Defense and Technology

Nystrom boasts over 25 years of impressive technical leadership experience, making substantial contributions to industry and government organizations.

Nystrom is particularly renowned for his expertise in defense enterprise IT architecture, tactical communications, and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4/ISR) system integration. His vision and technical acumen have been crucial in supporting primary national security systems.

Furthermore, his expertise has been highly instrumental in advancing the Department of Defense’s Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System and the Distributed Common Ground System, both of which are critical for gathering and analyzing battlefield intelligence.

Bill Nystrom to Moderate the “How Important is Network Security in a Zero Trust World?” Panel at the 2024 Cyber Summit

The digital revolution has been reshaping every contour of the federal government. In line with this, the Potomac Officers Club annually convenes cyber experts, government leaders and industry visionaries at the 2024 Cyber Summit.

Nystrom will serve as the panel moderator, leading the discussion on network security in a zero trust world alongside Core4ce’s Dr. Curtis Arnold, the U.S. Air Force’s Lt Col. Frank Jamerson and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s Kathryn Knerler.

In addition to zero trust, the cyber summit’s agenda includes sessions on CMMC, supply chain security, secure information sharing and more.

Zero Trust: Advancing the U.S. Government’s Cybersecurity

In response to cyber threats, federal agencies have embraced zero trust as a fundament of their cybersecurity strategies. The rapid adoption of this security model only proves that conventional perimeter-based defenses are no longer adequate against advanced cyber attacks.

Unlike traditional security models, zero trust is not limited to specific technologies or tools. Instead, it represents a security architecture and methodology for integrating diverse technologies, practices, and policies.

Zero trust focuses on five primary pillars:

Identity Devices Networks Applications and Workloads Data

In line with the federal government’s cybersecurity mandates, agencies are requested to develop their own zero trust implementation plans, with the U.S. Air Force leading the way in this endeavor. The U.S. Air Force’s application of zero trust has set a new standard for cybersecurity practices in the federal government.