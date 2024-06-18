SwRI Holds Ground-Breaking Ceremony for New High-Speed Propulsion System Research Facility

Southwest Research Institute, or SwRI, held a ground-breaking ceremony for its Center for Accelerating Materials and Processes, a two-story, 36,600-square-foot facility that will support research and development for high-speed aerospace engines.

In a press release issued Monday, Barron Bichon, director of SwRI’s materials engineering department, said, “This project will help ensure the U.S. is a leader in high-speed propulsion research and development. SwRI is committed to advancing this vital technology on behalf of Texas and the nation.”

The initial projects in the new facility will feature faster, more efficient techniques for manufacturing high-speed propulsion systems. One of the first projects will involve procuring and installing manufacturing process test equipment.

Ben Thacker, vice president of SwRI’s mechanical engineering division, said, “Advancing high-speed propulsion systems propels us toward a future with stronger defense capabilities and greater global connectivity.”

SwRI will invest $34 million in CAMP’s construction.