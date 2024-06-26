Sustainable Government Use of Technology Requires New Kind of CTO, Intel Federal’s Steve Orrin Says

Federal agencies will need a new kind of chief technology officer to resolve the conflict between an increasing reliance on advanced technologies to deliver exceptional digital experiences and the large environmental footprint accompanying their use, according to Steve Orrin, CTO at Intel Federal.

To achieve this goal, this new kind of CTO, dubbed the “Sustainable CTO” by a recently published Intel report, can promote the use of new technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics and implement various other strategies to reduce an agency’s environmental impact, Orrin said in a column published Tuesday on GovLoop.

Additionally, the Sustainable CTO can work to get an entire agency to buy into sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Orrin notes that, according to senior IT leaders, a knowledge gap about such practices exists within the field, requiring education and knowledge sharing to resolve.

The CTO can also work to establish metrics that would demonstrate the benefits brought about by investments in sustainability as well as sustainability-related practices. According to Orrin, existing technologies already produce data that can help CTOs promote performance as well as efficiency.

Promoting the sustainable use of advanced technology is especially crucial in light of U.S. goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. For Orrin, attaining that objective would require technical expertise, collaboration and commitment.

“With dedication, investment and a steadfast focus on sustainability, federal agencies and their technology leaders are poised to navigate the path toward net-zero emissions with diligence and determination,” Orrin said.