State Department Selects 5 Small Businesses for $700M International Law Enforcement Vehicle Support IDIQ

The Department of State has awarded five companies positions on a potential five-year, $700 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide vehicles, accessories and related services to support international law enforcement programs across the world.

According to an award notice published Sunday, the State Department competed the multiple-award IDIQ contract as an 8(a) small business set-aside.

The awardees are Arcticom, Avidity Logistics Concepts, MIG-GOV, Olgoonik-Relyant JV and Seneca Strategic Partners.

The ordering period will run through June 6, 2029.

According to a solicitation issued in December, the department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs will use the IDIQ contract to support foreign assistance programs by providing personnel, transportation, management, equipment, facilities and materials.

The contract will support program teams to address the movement of illicit narcotics, counter transnational criminal organizations, control irregular migration and improve security at ground, air and sea ports of entry, among others.

The solicitation outlined the main performance areas covered under the IDIQ contract, including law enforcement vehicles and accessories, aircraft ground support vehicles and equipment, fuel and petroleum tank trucks and accessories, trailers and attachments, maintenance and repair services, vehicle and equipment rental and leasing support and training and knowledge transfer.