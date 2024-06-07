Southwest Research Institute Books Navy Cryptologic System Support Contract

Southwest Research Institute has secured a potential $49.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide cryptologic systems and associated equipment support services to the U.S. Navy.

The IDIQ has a base value of $35.7 million and includes options that could extend work until June 2031, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

SwRI will support cryptologic equipment used by the U.S. Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Security Agency, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Naval Sea Systems Command, Program Management Warfare 120, Naval Air Systems Command Program Management Aircraft 234 and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

NIWC Atlantic awarded the contract on a sole source basis and will fund the first delivery order using the Navy’s shipbuilding and conversion budget for fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2023.