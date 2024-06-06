SNC to Equip Army’s Next-Gen Intelligence Ground Station With TRAX Software

SNC was added to the Palantir Technologies team tasked to build a next-generation intelligence ground station system under a $178.4 million contract from the U.S. Army.

The Sparks, Nevada-based aerospace and defense company said Tuesday it will support the Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node program by providing SNC TRAX software, hardware integration services and engineering support as part of the Palantir USG team.

TITAN will be a key piece of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative of the Department of Defense. The software-centric ground vehicle system will be used to support beyond-line-of-sight targeting by connecting sensors with field users, and to help enable this, SNC TRAX will be employed to make a modular framework that links platforms, ground units and operations centers.

The software is also expected to provide command and control capability and enhance situational awareness and sensor-to-shooter delivery for near real-time decision making.

“SNC TRAX software architecture enables rapid integration of other systems and sensors so it’s able to create the ‘data fabric’ that informs decision making through a connected battlefield,” said Tim Owings, executive vice president of mission solutions and technologies business area at SNC.

In March, Palantir USG secured the TITAN contract for the development of five basic and five advanced variants of the ground station. It followed a $36 million contract the Army awarded in June 2022 for a prototype of the TITAN system.

TITAN is envisioned to collect insights from space, aerial and terrestrial sensors and inform mission command and long-range precision fires by employing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.