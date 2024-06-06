in News, Space

Slingshot, DARPA Develop AI System for Detecting Anomalous Satellites

Slingshot Aerospace logo/www.slingshotaerospace.com
Slingshot, DARPA Develop AI System for Detecting Anomalous Satellites - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Slingshot Aerospace has partnered with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a new system that uses artificial intelligence to identify anomalous spacecraft in large satellite constellations.

Slingshot said Wednesday that the Agatha AI platform uses new approaches to AI data analysis to find potentially nefarious outlier satellites operating within commercial constellations.

Agatha utilizes inverse reinforcement learning to evaluate the behaviors and intentions of space objects and ingests space information to identify anomalies without taking cues from operators.

The AI tool analyzes high-resolution astrometric, photometric and contextual data from sources such as Slingshot Global Sensor Network and Slingshot Seradata.

“Identifying malfunctioning or potentially nefarious objects and their objectives within large satellite constellations is a complex challenge that required us to reach beyond traditional approaches and develop a novel and scalable AI algorithm,” said Dylan Kesler, director of data science and AI at Slingshot Aerospace.

Agatha was developed as part of the Predictive Reporting and Enhanced Constellation Objective Guide program that began in March 2023.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Lockheed's Skunk Works, University of Iowa Advance Use of AI in Tactical Air-to-Air Intercept Scenarios - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed’s Skunk Works, University of Iowa Advance Use of AI in Tactical Air-to-Air Intercept Scenarios
SNC to Equip Army's Next-Gen Intelligence Ground Station With TRAX Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SNC to Equip Army’s Next-Gen Intelligence Ground Station With TRAX Software