SES Space & Defense, Planet Labs Showcase LEO Data Relay

SES Space & Defense, Planet Labs Showcase LEO Data Relay

An SES subsidiary and Planet Labs team has demonstrated low-latency low Earth orbit space data relay services via a ground system in support of NASA’s initiative to advance near-Earth satellite communications called the Communications Services Project.

The test specifically showcased a stable data link between SES’s O3b mPOWER satellite constellation in medium Earth orbit and Planet’s LEO terminal, SES Space & Defense said Wednesday.

David Fields, president and CEO of SES Space & Defense, remarked, “With this end-to-end test and demonstration of capabilities, we were able to successfully showcase a complete data flow through our LEO Relay System (LRS) service.”

“The data measurement results validated our multi-band commercial space relay service, set the stage for the flight demonstration as the next step, and for the future launch of the operational service offering,” Fields added.

Written by Kacey Roberts

