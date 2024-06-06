SES Space & Defense, Planet Labs Showcase LEO Data Relay

An SES subsidiary and Planet Labs team has demonstrated low-latency low Earth orbit space data relay services via a ground system in support of NASA’s initiative to advance near-Earth satellite communications called the Communications Services Project.

The test specifically showcased a stable data link between SES’s O3b mPOWER satellite constellation in medium Earth orbit and Planet’s LEO terminal, SES Space & Defense said Wednesday.

David Fields, president and CEO of SES Space & Defense, remarked, “With this end-to-end test and demonstration of capabilities, we were able to successfully showcase a complete data flow through our LEO Relay System (LRS) service.”

“The data measurement results validated our multi-band commercial space relay service, set the stage for the flight demonstration as the next step, and for the future launch of the operational service offering,” Fields added.