Semperis Announces New C-Suite Hires, $125M Investment From J.P. Morgan and Hercules Capital

Semperis, a developer of identity threat detection and response offerings, recently announced the expansion of its executive team with the onboarding of a new chief financial officer, chief revenue officer and chief legal officer.

Semperis said Thursday it has appointed Jeff Bray as CFO, Mike DeGaetano as CRO and Annabel Lewis as CLO as well as corporate secretary.

Bray joins Semperis from Invicti Security, where he also served as CFO. DeGaetano comes from Broadcom Software, most recently serving as global head of sales for the Symantec enterprise division. Lewis most recently worked for Onapsis, serving as chief legal and administrative officer and, for a time, interim CFO.

The announcement of the new hires accompanies the announcement of $125 million in growth financing from J.P. Morgan and Hercules Capital.

Semperis said it will use the investment to support product innovation and customer growth globally.

Commenting on the fresh funds, Bray said, “The growth financing complements an already strong balance sheet, allowing Semperis to accelerate the investment in R&D and expand our global footprint to meet market demand.”