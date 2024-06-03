in Executive Moves, News

Sean Dunn Appointed Business Planning & Analysis VP at BigBear.ai

Sean Dunn / LinkedIn
Sean Dunn Appointed Business Planning & Analysis VP at BigBear.ai - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sean Dunn, former senior director of accounting and special projects at Comtech Telecommunications, was named vice president of business planning and analysis at BigBear.ai, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Most notable in Dunn’s industry career is his combined 16-year stint at the former L3 Technologies company. His previous roles there include VP of mergers and acquisitions, VP of financial operations, senior director, director of finance and senior internal auditor.

Dunn initially worked at L3 from July 2003 to October 2013 before moving to TriVascular, where he was senior director of finance. He then returned to L3 in May 2015 as senior director of financial operations.

The experienced finance executive’s career also includes time working at Fairchild Imaging, Centerpoint Broadband Technologies, TT Electronics and Frontier Technology.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Booz Allen Books NGA Vertex-OASIS Pilot Staffing Support Task Order - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen Books NGA Vertex-OASIS Pilot Staffing Support Task Order
CTC Awarded Marine Corps Contracts to Help Improve Energy Resilience; Ed Sheehan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CTC Awarded Marine Corps Contracts to Help Improve Energy Resilience; Ed Sheehan Quoted