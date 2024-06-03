Sean Dunn Appointed Business Planning & Analysis VP at BigBear.ai

Sean Dunn, former senior director of accounting and special projects at Comtech Telecommunications, was named vice president of business planning and analysis at BigBear.ai, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Most notable in Dunn’s industry career is his combined 16-year stint at the former L3 Technologies company. His previous roles there include VP of mergers and acquisitions, VP of financial operations, senior director, director of finance and senior internal auditor.

Dunn initially worked at L3 from July 2003 to October 2013 before moving to TriVascular, where he was senior director of finance. He then returned to L3 in May 2015 as senior director of financial operations.

The experienced finance executive’s career also includes time working at Fairchild Imaging, Centerpoint Broadband Technologies, TT Electronics and Frontier Technology.