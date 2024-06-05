Josh Jackson has been chosen by the Potomac Officers Club as a moderator for the closing keynote fireside chat at the 2024 Army Summit. In his nearly 30-year career, he has actively contributed to the success of many crucial military missions.

An Introduction to Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson is the executive vice president of SAIC’s Army business group. He assumed this role in December 2023 and currently leads a team of 3,500 experts in strategy, business development and solutions execution.

Jackson and his team support the Army with artificial intelligence, systems engineering, secure cloud and enterprise information technology capabilities for its most complex missions.

Additionally, Jackson is a founding member of SAIC’s first council on diversity, equity and inclusion. He is the lead sponsor of the company’s resource group for engineering, mathematics, science and technology.

Josh Jackson completed his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and his Master in Business Administration from William & Mary.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator, notable for its government-tailored information technology solutions. The company’s primary goal is to utilize cutting-edge technologies to serve and protect the world.

One of SAIC’s strengths is its robust portfolio of IT, engineering, defense and civilian services, supporting the government’s most demanding missions.

Josh Jackson’s Professional and Leadership Background

Josh Jackson has been a part of SAIC since 2002. Outlined below are his previous positions before becoming the EVP of SAIC’s Army business group:

Program Manager , from November 2002 to March 2008

Vice President – Division Manager , from March 2008 to October 2011

Vice President of Training and Simulation , from November 2010 to November 2014

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Engineering, Integration and Mission Solutions Market Segment, from November 2014 to June 2018

Senior Vice President of SAIC Solutioning Framework , from July 2018 to July 2020

Senior Vice President of the Navy and USMC portfolio , from August 2020 to February 2023

Before joining SAIC, Jackson worked as a project engineer at Northrop Grumman from July 1999 to November 2002. In this role, he led an engineering team focused on designing structural isolation systems for Virginia submarines at Huntington Ingalls.

Outside of SAIC, Jackson is a member of the George Mason University Center’s advisory board for Government Contracting and other nonprofit organizations on international development for fighting homelessness and promoting clean water.

Josh Jackson’s GovCon Industry Contributions

Jackson has played a critical role in winning government contracts for SAIC. His leadership of the company’s Army business group earned him his first Wash100 Award in January 2024.

Listed below are some of his notable GovCon contributions:

SAIC’s Contract Award for the Army’s IT Modernization and Systems Engineering Support

In May 2024, SAIC won a potential five-year contract to provide information technology and systems engineering modernization support to the Army. The contract, valued at $232 million, requires the company to complete task orders for signals intelligence and electronic warfare frameworks.

“SAIC will expand our support of the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground by addressing these critical emerging battlefield challenges,” Josh Jackson said.

SAIC’s Technological Capabilities for Army Modernization

Jackson is a proponent of using artificial intelligence and multi-cloud environments to enhance digital engineering practices for the Army’s modernization efforts.

He believes that AI automation accelerates decision-making and development for digital engineering processes, while multiple cloud usage provides access to top-tier cloud computing services without the threat of vendor lock-in.

SAIC’s Contract for Supporting the Navy’s Tactical Threat Systems

In 2021, the U.S. Navy awarded SAIC a five-year, $93 million contract to support the military branch’s Tactical Integrated Threat/Target Training Systems.

The contract includes task orders for services such as cybersecurity, integration, engineering, testing and research and development. The delivery of these orders must be tailored to sustain the Navy’s tactical threat systems.

Jackson said that winning this contract gives SAIC the opportunity to secure more task orders for edge computing, range data collection and system performance analysis in the future.

Josh Jackson, Moderator of the 2024 Army Summit’s Closing Keynote Fireside Chat

Jackson will moderate the Army Summit’s closing keynote fireside chat with Army CIO Leonel Garciga. Join this session to hear Jackson and Garciga shed light on the Army’s most pressing issues. Register to attend the 2024 Army Summit on June 16, 2024.

