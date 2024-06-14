in Contract Awards, News

RTX’s Blue Canyon Technologies Selected by NASA to Build CubeSat Buses for PolSIR Mission

Blue Canyon Technologies logo/LinkedIn
RTX’s Blue Canyon Technologies Selected by NASA to Build CubeSat Buses for PolSIR Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event

RTX subsidiary Blue Canyon Technologies was selected by NASA for its Polarized Submillimeter Ice-cloud Radiometer mission, which aims to study clouds forming at high altitudes or above tropical and sub-tropical regions.

The small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider will build two 12U CubeSat buses and design and manufacture the bus platforms, RTX said Wednesday.

Chris Winslett, general manager of Blue Canyon Technologies, said in a press release Thursday, “Supporting this critical mission builds on our heritage of weather monitoring missions including TEMPEST-D and TROPICS.”

Blue Canyon will also provide mission operations services.

The PolSIR instrument will observe the full diurnal cycle of high-altitude ice clouds to improve climate forecasts. It is expected to provide climate models with insights into future changes in Earth’s atmosphere.

The PolSIR spacecraft will be equipped with radiometers and will observe the clouds’ daily cycle of ice content through two separate wavelengths in two spectral bands.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

Aerojet Rocketdyne Marks THAAD Solid Rocket Boost Motor Delivery Milestone - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aerojet Rocketdyne Marks THAAD Solid Rocket Boost Motor Delivery Milestone
Bluestone-Backed cBEYONData Unveils Updated Brand, Website; Dyson Richards Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Bluestone-Backed cBEYONData Unveils Updated Brand, Website; Dyson Richards Quoted