Rancher Government Solutions Offers Harvester Hyperconverged Infrastructure as VMware Alternative; Brandon Gulla Quoted

Rancher Government Solutions is offering its open-source hyperconverged infrastructure designed for cloud-native applications to government customers as an alternative to VMware and other legacy systems.

Harvester is a unified management framework built on Kubernetes that enables information technology operators to run virtualized and containerized workloads without relying on hardware HCI alternatives, Rancher Government said Monday.

HCI features block storage, software-defined networking, load balancing, virtual GPU and other infrastructure services designed to help IT operators manage their virtual machines and containers.

“Harvester empowers organizations to sustain their missions using legacy VMs while seamlessly advancing their container modernization strategy within a secure, unified computing platform,” said Brandon Gulla, vice president and chief technology officer at Rancher Government.

“Additionally, Harvester’s open API and standardization facilitate hybrid and multi-cloud migrations, providing even greater flexibility and scalability, whether you’re transitioning away from a legacy VM provider or adopting a multi-cloud strategy,” Gulla said.

Rancher Government is implementing a phased approach to migrating government workloads from VMware to Harvester and provides migration tools and support to ease the transition.