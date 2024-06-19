Rancher Government Solutions, Mainsail Team Up to Deliver Advanced IT Security Offering

Rancher Government Solutions has partnered with Mainsail Industries, a provider of network and cybersecurity services, to help government customers transform information technology security, from the silicon level to the application layer.

Under the partnership, RGS will integrate Mainsail’s Metalvisor technology into its Kubernetes management system to provide a comprehensive security framework for safeguarding all layers of IT operations from advanced security threats, RGS said Monday.

Metalvisor is a secure edge computing platform designed to encrypt data at rest, in transit and in use; prevent unauthorized firmware updates; and restrict boot processes.

“Metalvisor redefines hardware-level security with the flexibility of a hypervisor and the speed of bare metal. It includes features like Secure Boot, in-depth supply chain defense, and always-on encryption, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality across all forms of data,” said Brad Sollar, chief technical officer at Mainsail.

Rancher’s Kubernetes Engine 2 is a fully conformant Kubernetes distribution that focuses on security and compliance with federal and defense deployment standards.