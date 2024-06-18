Precision Talent Solutions Unveils Career Consulting Service for GovCon Sector

Precision Talent Solutions has launched a career consulting service for government contracting professionals looking for careers in the GovCon sector and companies seeking outplacement services for departing employees.

Career Concierge offers services designed to help GovCon professionals build their personal brand and navigate the industry’s complexities and provide support to departing employees as they transition to new career opportunities within the sector, PTS said Monday.

“With Career Concierge, we aim to provide comprehensive support at every stage of our clients’ careers, ensuring they have the tools and guidance needed to succeed,” said Jake Frazer, co-founder and president of PTS.

Through Career Compass, GovCon professionals can access tailored marketing materials, LinkedIn profile optimization and resume enhancement services.

Career Concierge also features the Career Navigator service, which provides support and guidance needed to pursue job opportunities in the sector.

For transitioning employees, the consulting service offers customizable outplacement services to meet the specific needs of different employee groups.