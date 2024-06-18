in News

Precision Talent Solutions Unveils Career Consulting Service for GovCon Sector

Precision Talent Solutions logo
Precision Talent Solutions Unveils Career Consulting Service for GovCon Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Precision Talent Solutions has launched a career consulting service for government contracting professionals looking for careers in the GovCon sector and companies seeking outplacement services for departing employees.

Career Concierge offers services designed to help GovCon professionals build their personal brand and navigate the industry’s complexities and provide support to departing employees as they transition to new career opportunities within the sector, PTS said Monday.

“With Career Concierge, we aim to provide comprehensive support at every stage of our clients’ careers, ensuring they have the tools and guidance needed to succeed,” said Jake Frazer, co-founder and president of PTS.

Through Career Compass, GovCon professionals can access tailored marketing materials, LinkedIn profile optimization and resume enhancement services. 

Career Concierge also features the Career Navigator service, which provides support and guidance needed to pursue job opportunities in the sector.

For transitioning employees, the consulting service offers customizable outplacement services to meet the specific needs of different employee groups.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NASA Seeks Industry Feedback on Draft Statement of Work for PAAC VI Requirement - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Seeks Industry Feedback on Draft Statement of Work for PAAC VI Requirement
Draper Unveils Partnership Platform to Accelerate Defense Technology Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Draper Unveils Partnership Platform to Accelerate Defense Technology Development