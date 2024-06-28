Preamble Collaborates With Carahsoft to Bring GenAI Offerings to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Preamble has entered into a distribution partnership with Carahsoft Technology to bring generative artificial intelligence offerings to the public sector.

Preamble’s GenAI products and services, which include the AI Trust Platform and the AI Marketplace, are designed to ensure compliance with the security and safety requirements of government agencies, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

“As the use of GenAI becomes more widespread, it is critical the Public Sector establish and maintain standards for safe and ethical utilization,” said Michael Adams, sales director at Carahsoft.

As Preamble’s public sector distributor, Carahsoft will make the products available to the government through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2.