Peter Modigliani Named Senior Adviser at Govini

Peter Modigliani , formerly vice president at Beacon Global Strategies, has been appointed senior adviser at Arlington, Virginia-based software company Govini .

He said in a statement Tuesday, “Govini’s Ark software provides essential workflows to make smarter acquisition decisions faster. I’m excited to join this talented team and further enable the acquisition community to deliver better capabilities rapidly to our warfighters.”

Commenting on Modigliani’s appointment, company CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty remarked, “His experience is invaluable as we expand Ark’s impact across the defense and national security communities and field better capabilities where they are needed most.”

Before Beacon Global Strategies, Modigliani worked for over 12 years at Mitre , where he headed software acquisition and portfolio management for the Office of Secretary of Defense, Acquisition and Sustainment.

His career also includes program management roles at Alion Science and Technology and the U.S. Air Force.