Patrick Roddy Joins J&J Worldwide Services as Operations EVP

Patrick Roddy, former president of American Facilities Professionals, was appointed executive vice president of operations at J&J Worldwide Services, a CBRE government and defense business.

The company said Tuesday Roddy, a retired U.S. Army infantry colonel, brings to the role over two decades of military service experience, having led Army units across the globe.

He transitioned to the industry by joining AmFac in 2022 as EVP and chief operating officer. At the company, he expanded its facilities management, electric vehicle infrastructure and consulting portfolios and led the diversification of its customer base.

“Now that J&J is part of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions segment and their Government and Defense Services business, we are strategically positioned as one of the largest facilities management defense contractors in the world,” said Steve Kelley, CEO and president of J&J Worldwide Services. “Patrick will be instrumental in expanding our defense portfolio, while consistently providing solutions to critical missions worldwide.”

In February, CBRE closed its acquisition of J&J Worldwide Services from Arlington Capital Partners for approximately $800 million in cash as part of a push to broaden its public sector capabilities.