Parsons Names Kevin Ruggiero as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Kevin Ruggiero, an information technology industry leader, has joined Parsons as senior vice president and chief information officer.

He announced his move to Parsons in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruggiero most recently served as SVP and CIO at Moog, where he led the company’s digital transformation journey and oversaw the delivery of cybersecurity and IT services to customers worldwide.

Ruggiero brings to Parsons over two decades of experience supporting engineering and manufacturing businesses and leading IT and business transformation initiatives in defense, aerospace and industrial markets.

Prior to Moog, he spent 18 years at Northrop Grumman, where he held various leadership roles, including director of enterprise information management, director of IT architecture and mission assurance and IT quality assurance manager.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

