Palantir Books ARPA-H Contract for Enhanced Data Management Initiative

Palantir Technologies has secured a two-year, $19 million contract from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to develop an enterprise data infrastructure that will boost the agency’s operations for improved health outcomes.

Under the award, Palantir said Thursday it will deploy its Foundry software and Artificial Intelligence Platform to establish a framework that will enable ARPA-H to swiftly derive insights from data sources while maintaining security and privacy protocols.

The data infrastructure will focus on enhancing key workflows such as program strategy, planning, oversight, financial management and performance analysis to optimize decision-making and measure return on investment.

Alastair Thomson, director of data innovation at ARPA-H, commented, “Our focus is on data and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to rapidly develop new insights that not only will streamline our operations, but also drive better outcomes for all stakeholders involved in the ARPA-H mission.”