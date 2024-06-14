Oracle Secures VA Contract Extension for EHR System Deployment; Seema Verma Quoted

Oracle will continue to deploy the MHS Genesis electronic health record system for the Department of Veterans Affairs under a contract extension.

The company said Thursday the EHR platform will enable VA to facilitate training and technology management efforts, standardize workflows across its facilities and improve coordination with other federal partners, including the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“VA’s intent to resume deployments in the next fiscal year is a significant milestone that reflects the hard work our collective teams have done to improve the system today, as well as confidence in our shared ability to continually evolve the EHR over time to meet the needs of both practitioners and patients,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences and a previous Wash100 awardee.

In May, Oracle announced that MHS Genesis went live at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Chicago.

The Lovel FHCC rollout marked the full deployment of the federal EHR system at all DOD garrison facilities worldwide, supporting over 197,200 end users, more than 3,800 locations and over 9.5 million DOD beneficiaries across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.