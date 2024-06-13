in News

OPM Requests Proposals for Enterprise IT, Cybersecurity Support Services Contract

"Monitor Binary", by geralt, https://pixabay.com/illustrations/monitor-binary-binary-system-1307227/, licensed under CC0
OPM Requests Proposals for Enterprise IT, Cybersecurity Support Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Office of Personnel Management has begun soliciting proposals for a potential five-year contract to provide enterprise cyber, infrastructure and operations support services to the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

The ECIOSS procurement effort aims to consolidate the network and cybersecurity functional requirements of OCIO’s information technology operating systems and cybersecurity divisions into a single contract vehicle covering a full range of technical support services, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov.

OCIO requires continuous monitoring and analysis, cyberthreat hunting and intelligence, digital forensics, incident response, network and server performance and upgrades.

The selected vendor will migrate OPM services to a cloud-based, zero trust infrastructure while minimizing unplanned service downtime.

The contract has a one-year base period with four option years.

Interested parties have until July 11 to submit proposals.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NASA Awards Millions in Funding for SBIR/STTR Program Small Business Teams - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Awards Millions in Funding for SBIR/STTR Program Small Business Teams
Leidos' Srini Iyer on Using Domain-Specific Generative AI in Health Care Application Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos’ Srini Iyer on Using Domain-Specific Generative AI in Health Care Application Development