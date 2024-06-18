Northrop Delivers Initial Set of Integrated Battle Command System Equipment to Army

Northrop Grumman has handed over to the U.S. Army the first full set of Integrated Battle Command System equipment with the recent delivery of the IBCS Engagement Operations Center and Integrated Fire Control Network Relay.

The company said Monday this follows the December 2023 delivery of the IBCS Integrated Collaborative Environment under the low-rate initial production award.

With the complete IBCS set, the Army will now be able to train for the deployment of IBCS’ command and control system for multi-domain integration.

The center is developed to help IBCS operators “plan and fight the battle” by providing battle management software, communications and computing power, while the network relay, forming the system’s communications network, works as the IBCS sensor and weapon interface.

“IBCS is ready now to provide our warfighters more decision time in the battlespace to outpace tomorrow’s threats,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop. “[The company] is committed to putting IBCS in the hands of our warfighters at an accelerated delivery rate so they can lead the way in modernized air and missile defense.”

In April, the company received the Department of Defense approval to move the IBCS into full-rate production. It was followed by the fiscal year 2024 FRP award worth $145 million for the production and deployment of the system’s C2 capabilities.