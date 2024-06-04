Northrop Books $119M Navy E-2 Aircraft Component Repair Contract

Northrop logo Photo by: USPTO licensed under CC BY

Northrop Grumman has secured a $119.6 million contract to help the U.S. Navy repair components of its E-2 Hawkeye aircraft fleet.

The company will repair 17 weapon replaceable assemblies and shop replaceable assemblies for the service branch’s all-weather airborne early warning aircraft under the sole source contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Eighty-eight percent of work will occur in Syracuse, New York, and the rest will take place in Duluth, Georgia; Woodland Hills, California; Burnsville, Minnesota; and Ronkonkoma, New York.

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support is the contracting activity and will obligate funding using appropriate fiscal year working capital allocation upon issuance of delivery orders.

The Northrop-built E-2 is a twin-engine, high-wing turboprop aircraft designed to support battle management command and control operations and other missions such as surface surveillance coordination, air interdiction, search and rescue airborne coordination, communications relay and offensive and defensive counter air control.