Navy Awards 18 Companies Spots on Potential $249M Financial Management Support Services Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded 18 companies spots on a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for financial management support services.

The awards come with a 60-month base ordering period stretching from July 2024 through June 2029 as well as a six-month option that, if exercised, would extend work through December 2029, according to a Department of Defense notice.

The contract has a base value of $224.7 million. If the option is exercised, the value goes up to $249 million.

Work will be carried out simultaneously at different locations around the world to help the Department of the Navy achieve its strategic financial targets and related goals.

The requirement was a small business set-aside that was competitively procured. Fifty bids were received.