NASA Seeks Industry Feedback on Draft Statement of Work for PAAC VI Requirement

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has released a draft statement of work for the Program and Analysis Control VI contract and is calling on interested parties for responses.

PAAC VI will provide various program, business, financial and accounting services to support NASA, according to a sources sought notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

Responses to the notice will take the form of capabilities and qualifications statements that must summarize an offeror’s relevant past experience and its ability to address the functional areas outlined within the SOW.

The government will use the industry feedback as a basis for developing an acquisition strategy for the requirement and, if applicable, a future request for proposals.

Responses must be submitted by July 2.

Written by Jerry Petersen

