NASA On-Ramps 2 Additional Terran Orbital Space Vehicles Under Rapid IV Contract

NASA has on-ramped two additional space vehicles from Terran Orbital under the fourth iteration of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition multiple vendor indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The company said Tuesday its offerings under the Rapid IV On-Ramp III contract, which is worth a potential $6 billion over six years, now include the Nebula and Ambassador micro space vehicles.

The addition brings its portfolio of space vehicles to four, including the 6U Triumph and 12U Renegade CubeSats.

“By offering a broader selection of space vehicle solutions, Terran Orbital empowers government agencies to efficiently execute their missions. This streamlined approach allows for faster space vehicle delivery, accelerating scientific discovery and national security advancements,” said Marc Bell, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Terran Orbital.

Terran Orbital has held a spot on the IDIQ contracting vehicle since 2020 through its Tyvak Nano-Satellite subsidiary.