NASA Awards Millions in Funding for SBIR/STTR Program Small Business Teams

NASA is awarding over 200 small business teams a total of $44.85 million in funding under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program.

NASA said Tuesday that each SBIR/STTR beneficiary will receive $150,000, which they will use to establish the feasibility and merit of the technology they are innovating to address agency priorities.

Out of all the recipients, 209 are SBIR awardees while 39 are STTR awardees. The Phase I SBIR awards will last for six months while the Phase I STTR awards will last for 13 months.

Teams will have the opportunity to submit proposals for up to $850,000 in funding under Phase II, depending on their progress under Phase I. Phase II will involve developing prototypes.

Commenting on the awards, Jason Kessler, the SBIR/STTR program executive at NASA, said, “Through our partnership with, and investment in, small businesses and research institutions, NASA continues to forge a crucial path in the development of technologies that have a concerted focus on long-term commercial uses.”