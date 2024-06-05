in Executive Moves, News

Nancy Sieger Selected as Partner & IRS Account Leader at Guidehouse

Former Internal Revenue Service Chief Information Officer Nancy Sieger has joined Guidehouse’s public sector financial services practice as a partner and IRS account leader.

In her new position, Sieger will leverage over three decades of experience in government roles to advise government clients on digital transformation and information technology modernization, Guidehouse announced from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Sieger is one of three new appointees to the financial services business unit, who Segment Leader Jessica Stallmeyer said collectively bring “expertise and leadership” in digital transformation, large-scale financial services operations and business process enhancement.

Their addition to the team, she said, will help Guidehouse improve its ability to continue delivering “innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our clients.”

Prior to joining the firm, Sieger held multiple high-profile positions within the federal government. Following her time as IRS CIO, she served as chief technology officer of the Department of the Treasury. In these roles, she played a key part in implementing legislation centered around service delivery to the public.

Sieger’s appointment is part of Guidehouse’s efforts to bolster its financial services leadership team. The firm also announced the selection of Daniel Hu and Paul Burke as partners within its commercial financial services division.

