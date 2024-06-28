Microsoft Deems Summit 7 a Finalist for 2024 Partner of the Year

Microsoft has elevated Summit 7 as a global finalist for its 2024 Partner of the Year Award for Security .

The award recognizes collaborators that have created and marketed formidable Microsoft applications, services and devices during the past year. Microsoft selected honorees from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 companies, Summit 7 reported Wednesday.

Scott Edwards , CEO of Summit 7, shared that the increased international visibility of the recognition benefits the company’s work helping to protect the U.S. industrial base.

“Having won two US Partner of the Year Awards in the last four years, it is an honor for us to receive our first award on the global stage as we continue to strive to Protect the American Dream,” said Edwards.

Vigilance , Summit 7’s MXDR security service, provides managed IT and security features to Microsoft Sentinel and Defender .

Microsoft Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President Nicole Dezen believes this year’s awards give a glimpse into the future of artificial intelligence. (The award also commemorates outstanding work in AI.)

“The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers,” Dezen said. “I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”