Michael Monteleone, director of the Army Futures Command's assured positioning, navigation and timing/space Cross-Functional Team, has been tapped by the Potomac Officers Club to deliver a keynote address at the 2024 Army Summit on June 13.

A seasoned leader who has contributed to bolstering the Department of the Army’s missions, Monteleone will share his invaluable insights at the ninth edition of the annual Army Summit. Learn more about him here.

Who is Michael Monteleone?

Michael Monteleone was appointed the director for the assured position, navigation and timing/space (APNT/Space) cross-functional team (CFT) at the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) on May 22, 2022.

He is one of eight CFT directors, responsible for accelerating position, navigation and timing (PNT) and advanced tactical navigation warfare efforts for the U.S. Army. This synchronization effort among the directors is crucial for enhancing the Army’s resilience and its capacity to operate and compete in PNT-contested spaces globally.

Moreover, Monteleone escalates capabilities and tools that empower present and future warfighters. He leverages prototyping, innovative solutions, technology integration and soldier feedback to deliver next-generation systems to troops worldwide.

Monteleone completed his Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He also holds a Master of Science in Management from the Naval Post Graduate School and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Michael Monteleone’s Professional and Leadership Background

Before becoming a CFT director, Michael Monteleone served as the director of the space and terrestrial communications (S&TCD) directorate under the Combat Capabilities Development Command’s (CCDC) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center from August 2018 to October 2021

He then joined the CCDC and served as the director of the engineering and systems integration directorate from October 2021 to May 2022.

Monteleone has garnered various awards throughout his career, including:

U.S. Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, 2018

Army Certificate of Achievement, 2017

Commander’s Award for Civilian Service and Army Certificate of Achievement, 2017

CERDEC Employee of the Year, 2013

Michael Monteleone’s Contributions to the GovCon Industry

Throughout his career, Michael Monteleone has actively contributed to the success of many Army missions. Outlined below are some of his notable works that have benefited the government contracting industry.

The U.S. Army’s Search for GPS Satellite Alternatives

On May 6, 2024, Monteleone announced that the Army is looking for alternatives to GPS satellites to provide PNT signals for different domains. He said the Army is considering quantum sensors and magnetic navigation, or mag-nav.

Quantum sensors for PNT use atomic accelerometers to measure rotation and speed up rate by deploying lasers into small clouds of rubidium gas. Mag-nav systems, on the either hand, are designed to be impenetrable by jams or spoofs as they are passive systems that don’t need broadcast signals.

Through these technologies, the U.S. Army can gain a battlefield advantage against airborne enemies while reducing disruptions in its navigation and sensing capabilities.

AFC’s Establishment of the All-Domain Sensing Cross-Functional Team

On May 26, 2024, the AFC officially announced the establishment of the all-domain sensing (ADS) CFT. This new team focuses on championing four lines of effort for the U.S. Army:

Multi-sensor dominance

Sensing architecture

Operational enablers

Advanced processing and dissemination

The creation of the ADS CFT came after the successful completion of PNT CFT’s mission.

“With the evolution of hard Army problems, comes the evolution of talented teams to solve them,” said Monteleone.

The new ADS CFT will work closely with teams across the Army and Joint Forces to accelerate capability delivery, converge understanding and deliver all-domain sensing solutions.

The Founding of the Joint Systems Integration Laboratory

In April 2021, Michael Monteleone helped found the Joint Systems Integration Laboratory (JSIL).

The laboratory replicates the environment warfighters face during a battle, creating an operational environment equipped with interconnected systems, limited-bandwidth connections, and simulated enemy jamming.

Monteleone highlighted that the laboratory accurately recreates the all-domain conditions and operational threats to help troops train and be more aware of real-life combat dangers.

Michael Monteleone, 2024 Army Summit Keynote Speaker

Michael Monteleone’s work with the Army qualifies him to share his knowledge and vision at the upcoming 2024 Army Summit. The CFT Director has been chosen to deliver the keynote address after Young Bang’s morning keynote fireside chat.

The 2024 Army Summit is the ninth edition of the Potomac Officers Club’s annual Army-focused event. Happening on June 13, 2024, the summit will gather the nation’s foremost Army officials and GovCon leaders to illuminate the Army’s toughest challenges and the solutions to address them.

Join the discussion at the 2024 Army Summit at the Hilton-McLean, 7920 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA, and hear from the most distinguished Army and GovCon leaders.

