MetTel VP Don Parente Says Company ‘Working Feverishly’ to Transition USPS From Copper-Based Analog Landlines

MetTel Vice President of Public Sector Sales and Solution Architecture Don Parente said his company is “working feverishly” to help the United States Postal Service retire its legacy copper-based plain old telephone service, Fierce Network reported Monday.

MetTel is carrying out the work under a contract it had received from the USPS, which involves the replacement of around 35 million to 80 million basic analog landlines across 17,000 locations.

To meet the requirements of the contract, MetTel is deploying equipment on-premises to convert existing USPS phone signals into IP packets, which would then be transmitted to the company’s backbone network via LTE, Parente explained to Fierce Network in an interview.

This process allows USPS to retire its copper lines but keep its existing communication equipment.

Parente said his company aims to complete the rollout over the next six months.