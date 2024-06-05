in Contract Awards, News

MetTel Books USPS Contract for Telephone Line Modernization

MetTel has received a contract from the U.S. Postal Service to retire around 35 million to 80 million plain old telephone lines or basic analog landlines across 17,000 USPS locations.

Under the POTS transformation initiative, the global communications provider said Tuesday it will replace existing circuit-switched phone signals with networked multi-path internet protocol.

Upgrade work will also include adding auto attendant capabilities and specialty line support such as those that connect to elevators, fire and burglar alarms, emergency 911/call boxes, fax machines and modems.

MetTel will combine its fully managed service and multi-carrier network connectivity with an advanced hardware unit from POTS line replacement services company DataRemote for the project.

