Merlin Labs Secures $105M USSOCOM Tech Design, Integration Support Contract

Merlin Labs has received a potential five-year, $105 million contract from U.S. Special Operations Command to design, test and integrate a system that could demonstrate reduced aircrew capability.

The Department of Defense said Monday work on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be carried out in Boston, Massachusetts; Centennial, Colorado; and at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida through June 2029.

The sole-source contract awarded under the Small Business Innovation Research III program covers production, demonstration, integration, testing and sustainment support for Special Operations Forces aircraft mission design series.

USSOCOM will fund the initial task order using fiscal year 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds worth $7,535.

Written by Jane Edwards

