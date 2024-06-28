Maximus Books $87M IRS Task Order for Development, Modernization Services

Maximus has received an $87 million task order under a blanket purchase agreement to provide the Internal Revenue Service with end-to-end development and modernization services.

The company said Thursday it will support the IRS Internal Management Division in developing modernized services for the agency’s financial management systems, as well as provide it with general ledger support and manage tax compliance and enforcement programs.

Services under the task order include information technology program and project management, operations and maintenance support, systems development and modernization and staffing for continuous operations.

The task order was awarded under the seven-year, $2.6 billion multiple-award Enterprise Development, Operations Services BPA, which covers support services to advance the modernization of services, capabilities and operations across the IRS.

“Across the federal government, Maximus implements large enterprise technologies and digital modernization strategies to improve services, increase accountability, and bolster the public’s trust in agencies,” said Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus and a four-time Wash100 awardee.