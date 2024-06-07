Mattermost Unveils Platform to Help Organizations Apply AI to Collaboration; Ian Tien Quoted

Mattermost has launched an artificial intelligence platform designed to help government, defense and critical service organizations integrate OpenAI API standard-compatible large language model capabilities into their collaboration environment to accelerate workflows and generate actionable insights from chats, third-party tools, calls and other collaboration data.

The company said Thursday Mattermost Copilot could enable organizations to use AI tools while complying with data privacy regulations and offer a collaboration workspace that could integrate with air-gapped private cloud and public cloud generative AI platforms.

“Defense, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises have long been underserved by generations of incompatible, one-off communications systems that cost billions in lost productivity annually,” said Ian Tien, co-founder and CEO of Mattermost.

“Applying AI to collaboration in these mission-critical environments enables urgently needed transformation and acceleration. We’re excited to announce powerful new capabilities to support this journey while enabling our customers to maintain full control of data and systems,” added Tien.

Mattermost Copilot could also help organizations customize their workflows and maintain complete control of proprietary data.