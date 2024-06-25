Mattermost Team Completes Air Force Tactical ChatOps Enhancement Work; Corey Hulen Quoted

Mattermost , in partnership with BrainGu and goTenna , has delivered capabilities designed to enhance information exchange between operational teams at the tactical edge and operating bases, completing the requirements of the second phase of a U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research contract.

The effort involved integrating a secure chat plug-in and implementing low-bandwidth capabilities for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Tactical Assault Kit and ATAK operating systems, Mattermost said Monday.

The plug-in facilitates near-real-time tactical-enterprise collaboration, allows full data ownership and adheres to communication security requirements.

Work also involved the integration of transmission-layer functionalities for TAK on goTenna’s mesh radios, enhancing low-bandwidth communications.

Corey Hulen , co-founder and chief technology officer of Mattermost, commented, “In partnership with BrainGu and goTenna, we’ve developed this integration to satisfy the Department of Defense’s need for primary, alternate, contingent and emergency communications protocol.”