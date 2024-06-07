in Executive Moves, News

Mary Evanston Appointed Federal Capture Executive at IBM

Mary Evanston, former vice president and capture leader at ICF, has returned to IBM as federal capture executive nearly a decade after last serving as its partner/executive for defense and intelligence, she announced via a LinkedIn post.

She held her previous role at IBM from 2012 to 2015, during which she was responsible for strategy development and new business opportunity capture.

Evanston’s career in the government contracting industry also includes time serving as senior director of business development at DSA, director of strategic capture at CACI International, assistant vice president of business development and capture management at AT&T and associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Notably, the executive has combined 11 years of experience at Lockheed Martin, initially serving as a senior business development manager from 1999 to 2005 and then as principal capture manager from 2007 to 2011.

