Marc Andersen Added to vTech Solution Advisory Board

Washington, D.C.-based vTech Solution has appointed Marc Andersen, a senior partner at professional services company EY, as a member of its board of advisers.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the appointment, vTech said Andersen will bring to the advisory board his experience in business development, community impact and organizational transformation across the public and private sectors.

Andersen has been with EY for more than two decades and held senior leadership positions, including senior advisory partner and global client service partner and international government and public sector leader.

Prior to EY, he was a managing partner at accounting firm Arthur Andersen & Co.

vTech Solution provides managed cloud infrastructure, security and compliance, digital modernization, professional services and managed information technology services for federal government and commercial customers.