ManTech, Marque Ventures Seek to Advance National Security Tech Development via Partnership; Eric Brown Quoted

ManTech and venture capital firm Marque Ventures have partnered to rapidly identify emerging national security capabilities from startups and technology companies to help address mission challenges facing government customers.

Eric Brown, senior vice president and chief innovation officer at ManTech, said in a statement published Monday the partnership marks the first engagement of Marque with a federal systems tech company.

“The new partnership will align with national security trends and provide insights that accelerate access to sophisticated emerging technologies for government clients’ national security missions,” he added.

According to Brown, ManTech will combine its government expertise with the venture capital firm’s access to national security startups that develop technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber, advanced manufacturing, C6ISR and unmanned systems.