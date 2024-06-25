in News

ManTech, Marque Ventures Seek to Advance National Security Tech Development via Partnership; Eric Brown Quoted

Eric Brown
ManTech, Marque Ventures Seek to Advance National Security Tech Development via Partnership; Eric Brown Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ManTech and venture capital firm Marque Ventures have partnered to rapidly identify emerging national security capabilities from startups and technology companies to help address mission challenges facing government customers.

Eric Brown, senior vice president and chief innovation officer at ManTech, said in a statement published Monday the partnership marks the first engagement of Marque with a federal systems tech company.

“The new partnership will align with national security trends and provide insights that accelerate access to sophisticated emerging technologies for government clients’ national security missions,” he added.

According to Brown, ManTech will combine its government expertise with the venture capital firm’s access to national security startups that develop technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber, advanced manufacturing, C6ISR and unmanned systems.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Firefly Aerospace Configuring Wallops Island Site to Support Alpha Launch - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Firefly Aerospace Configuring Wallops Island Site to Support Alpha Launch
Mattermost Team Completes Air Force Tactical ChatOps Enhancement Work; Corey Hulen Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mattermost Team Completes Air Force Tactical ChatOps Enhancement Work; Corey Hulen Quoted