Madison Dearborn Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Omni Federal

Madison Dearborn Partners-affiliated funds have made a strategic investment in Omni Federal, a software development company with customers in the Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

MDP said Thursday that following the investment, the management team at Omni will continue to lead the company and retain a significant ownership position.

Commenting on the development, Parag Thakker, co-founder and CEO of Omni, welcomed MDP as a new partner, saying, “The MDP Technology & Government team brings invaluable resources and experience that will support our ongoing work to help our customers resolve their complex challenges, expand and deepen our customer collaborations, and continue on our strong growth trajectory.”

For his part, Matt Norton, managing director and head of MDP’s technology and government team, said his organization’s experience and government and industry connections will benefit Omni as it works to expand its defense and intelligence community business “and further strengthen its ability to innovate, provide growth opportunities to its employees and meet its customers’ digital needs.”

Norton added that the DOD and IC are turning to companies like Omni because of their commercially focused approach to confronting challenges.

Baird served as financial advisor to MDP while KippsDeSanto & Co. took up the same role for Omni Federal.

Omni was founded in 2017. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company delivers a variety of offerings that work to improve government technology capabilities, including cybersecurity, command and control, modeling and simulation and space.