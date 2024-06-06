Lockheed’s Skunk Works, University of Iowa Advance Use of AI in Tactical Air-to-Air Intercept Scenarios

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works unit and the University of Iowa’s Operator Performance Laboratory have demonstrated the use of artificial intelligence in air-to-air tactical intercepts using OPL’s L-29 Delfin jets.

Skunk Works and OPL performed eight test cases per flight to test the AI platform in head-to-head fights, missile defeat and missile support situations, off-aspect encounters and other scenarios, Lockheed said Wednesday.

“This was the first live exercise of the new flight interface; it’s thrilling to see the separate components successfully integrate on the L-29 to demonstrate new capabilities. The complete system performed even better in live flight than in simulation,” said Tom Schnell, OPL professor at Iowa Technology Institute.

Matthew Beard, autonomy/AI and machine learning engineering manager at Lockheed’s Skunk Works, said the live flight tests play a crucial role in advancing the company’s expertise in autonomy and AI.

“These flights are powerful demonstrations of our ability to quickly and affordably develop and test operationally relevant AI capabilities,” Beard added.

Lockheed said it will conduct several other test flights in 2024 with plans to introduce more aircraft in counter air and battle management scenarios and continue to advance the use of AI in simulated environments.