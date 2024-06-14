in Executive Moves, News

Lockheed Martin VP of PAC-3 Programs Brenda Davidson Set to Retire

Brenda Davidson / LinkedIn
Brenda Davidson, vice president of the PAC-3 missile programs at Lockheed Martin, is retiring after over 35 years of service at the defense and aerospace company.

She announced her retirement Friday on LinkedIn and said that Brian Kubik, VP of quality and mission success, will take over as PAC-3 program lead.

“Brian brings a wealth of knowledge to the program and I’m excited to watch PAC-3’s continued success. I’m confident Brian will help the PAC-3 team deliver on its commitments and continue to meet the threats of today and tomorrow,” Davidson wrote in her post.

Davidson held various roles of increasing responsibility at Lockheed, including director and program area deputy, program director and senior manager of tactical missiles strategic planning.

Kubik’s nearly four-decade career at Lockheed includes time as VP of global supply chain, production operations director for air and missile defense and director of manufacturing operations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

