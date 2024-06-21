Lockheed Integrates Digital C2 Platform With 1st Prototype of Joint Fires Network; Erika Marshall Quoted

Lockheed Martin integrated its digital command and control system with the first prototype of the Department of Defense’s Joint Fires Network as part of the JFN demonstration during the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Valiant Shield 2024 exercise.

The company said Thursday its digital C2 system demonstrated its capability to facilitate live operational planning during the exercise, enhancing the network’s functions in helping commanders and warfighters plan and execute joint operations using real-time data.

“By seamlessly integrating advanced C2 planning capability, we are enhancing critical warfighter workflows and decision-making. This focus ensures our Service members are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in complex, real-world scenarios, paving the way for faster, more effective mission integration,” said Erika Marshall, vice president of C4ISR at Lockheed.

Lockheed’s digital C2 platform features the company’s multidomain battle management C2 software integrated with other industry technologies.

Valiant Shield is a biennial training event that involves more than 200 aircraft, ships and ground vehicles and thousands of U.S. service members and serves as the foundation of INDOPACOM’s integrated deterrence strategy. This year’s event marks the seventh exercise in which the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor teamed up with the combatant command to improve integrated deterrence and interoperability.