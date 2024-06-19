Lockheed, Air Force Conduct Flight Test of Mk21A ICBM Reentry Vehicle

Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force have concluded their flight test of a reentry vehicle designed to be integrated into the service branch’s future intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system.

During the test, an unarmed Mk21A reentry vehicle flew over the Pacific Ocean after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Lockheed said Tuesday.

The flight test examined the performance of Lockheed’s design components and technologies for the reentry vehicle, which will deploy the W87-1 missile warhead for the Sentinel ICBM.

A separate announcement from Space Launch Delta 30 said that the Mk21A reentry vehicle flew aboard a Minotaur I rocket.

“Test launches like these are crucial for protecting our nation’s defense,” stated Col. Mark Shoemaker, commander of Space Launch Delta 30. “As global threats evolve, it’s essential to support these launches and maintain access to space to safeguard our nation.”

The test is part of Lockheed’s engineering and manufacturing development contract with the Air Force Nuclear Systems Center.

