Leidos to Provide IT & Telco Support Under $738M Air Force IDIQ; Steve Hull Quoted

Leidos has landed a $738 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to deliver enterprise information technology and telecommunications services to the U.S. Air Force.

In a statement Thursday, Steve Hull, Leidos digital modernization sector president, commented that the company is “committed to continue delivering secure, resilient technology” services to the military branch through the contract.

He emphasized that “Leidos brings more than five decades of continuous support for the Air Force’s operating environment and a strong track record of improving operational effectiveness.”

Leidos is expected to support all USAF components in the national capital region including cybersecurity, enterprise IT operations, IT asset management, program management as well as plans, projects and engineering services.

The IDIQ has a one-year base period, four optional one-year extensions and an additional six-month extension option.

Work will occur at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, the defense department previously announced .