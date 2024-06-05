Leidos Advances Mayhem Hypersonic System Development With Completion of 2 Reviews

Leidos has completed conceptual design and system requirements reviews for the Mayhem program, marking another milestone in the development of an air-breathing hypersonic system for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The company said Tuesday the reviews were carried out within a digital engineering environment and demonstrated the use of a system design agent construct that enabled Leidos and its team to focus on government data rights and modular architectures.

Leidos also demonstrated the designs and technologies of the Mayhem system during the reviews.

In December 2022, Leidos won a $334 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from AFRL to help develop a large-class air-breathing hypersonic system.

The Leidos-led SDA team includes Calspan, Draper and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

In March 2023, Leidos partnered with the University of Michigan to work on the Mayhem program.